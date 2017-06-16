Cooking on the World’s Largest Grill; Johnsonville Big Taste Grill National Tour

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Johnsonville Big Taste Grill is on its national tour, and it's going to be in West Michigan this weekend at the B93 Birthday Bash.

Before it heads to Birthday Bash, Todd and Leigh Ann got a chance to tour the Big Taste Grill, eat some food, and learn more about how they're raising money for charity. They also talked with the first female grillmaster, Suzy Shelstad.

This is the 23rd season on the road for the Big Taste Grill, raising over $4 million for charities.

The semi-turned-grill weighs about 53,000 pounds and can grill up to 750 brats at one time.

Everyone can eat brats, burgers, and other grilled foods off the Big Taste Grill at B93 Birthday Bash on June 17 and 18.