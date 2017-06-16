Craft Corner: Baby Wipe Butterflies

Materials:
- Baby Wipes
- Rubber bands
- Washable Markers and/or Liquid Watercolors
- Paper towels
- Clothes pins
- Googly eyes
- Glue
- Markers
- Pipe cleaners
Directions:
- Tightly fold and twist the baby wipe, then wrap three rubber bands around it to hold it together.
- Use washable markers or liquid watercolors to color the three different sections different colors.
- Unwrap the baby wipe and let it dry.
- Take the clothes pin and add googly eyes and pipe cleaners (antenna).
- Once the baby wipe is dry, insert it in between the clamp of the clothes pin. Spread out the wipe to look like wings.
