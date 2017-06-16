Craft Corner: Baby Wipe Butterflies

Posted 11:32 AM, June 16, 2017, by , Updated at 11:31AM, June 16, 2017

Materials: 

  • Baby Wipes
  • Rubber bands
  • Washable Markers and/or Liquid Watercolors
  • Paper towels
  • Clothes pins
  • Googly eyes
  • Glue
  • Markers
  • Pipe cleaners

Directions:

  1. Tightly fold and twist the baby wipe, then wrap three rubber bands around it to hold it together.
  2. Use washable markers or liquid watercolors to color the three different sections different colors.
  3. Unwrap the baby wipe and let it dry.
  4. Take the clothes pin and add googly eyes and pipe cleaners (antenna).
  5. Once the baby wipe is dry, insert it in between the clamp of the clothes pin. Spread out the wipe to look like wings.

For original craft instructions, click here.

