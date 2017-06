× Fifth Third Ballpark hosting special sporting event this weekend

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. –The ball field at Fifth Third Ballpark looks a lot different this weekend.

It’s been turned into a soccer field ahead of the Grand Rapids FC game at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

This is the second time the team has played at the ballpark and will host the Detroit City Football Club.

Tickets are still available. Click here to find out more.