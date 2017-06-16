Friday’s Friend, Banjo Bob, is ready to find his forever family!

Posted 12:32 PM, June 16, 2017

Say hello to Friday's Friend, Banjo Bob! He's a 3-month-old Coonhound, Doberman Pinscher mix and is just a really great little pup who wants a new home.

The Humane Society of West Michigan are also having a Dog Days of Summer Canine special.  They have puppies at a reduced adoption fee of $250 (usually it's $300) and dogs are $100 (over half off the adoption price). The deal is only available on Friday and Saturday.

To adopt Banjo Bob or another animal, visit the Humane Society of West Michigan or call (616)-453-8900.

