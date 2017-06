GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Hundreds of people turned out at Rosa Parks Circle Friday for a rally to celebrate the Grand Rapids Griffins’ Calder Cup victory.

The Griffins beat the Syracuse Crunch 4-3 Tuesday in game 6 at Van Andel Arena.

A goal scored early in the 3rd period tied it up 3-3, and then Martin Frk scored the game-winning goal with 7:19 left.