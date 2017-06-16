× Hudsonville announces new Detroit-inspired flavor

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — A favorite ice cream shop announced a new flavor honoring the Motor City.

Hudsonville Ice Cream held a contest looking for ice cream recipes inspired by Detroit. After weeks of deliberations and thousands of entries, the “Comeback Cooler” came out victorious.

This winning flavor is inspired by the Michigan beverage Vernor’s Ginger Ale.

According to Hudsonville Ice Cream, Tracy Heureux created the new flavor because when she was away from Michigan she would crave the soft drink.

Vernor’s was created in Detroit by James Vernor in 1866. Originally created as a tonic to calm the stomach, the concoction now is a popular soft drink owned by A&W Beverages.

Over the next couple of months, the company will work on perfecting the flavor which is vanilla based with hints of ginger.

The new flavor will be available this fall in stores that carry Hudsonville Ice Cream.