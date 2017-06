Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST LANSING, Mich -- Indian River Inland Lakes jumped on Kalamazoo Christian for 3 runs in the 1st inning and never looked back in a 9-0 win in a division 4 softball state semifinal game Friday at Michigan State University.

Sydney Duong, Stephanie Richardson, Aliyah Lemmer and Jill Rozeveld had hits for the Comets.

Inland Lakes will play Ottawa Lake Whiteford in Saturday's state championship game at 3 p.m..