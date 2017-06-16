March of Dimes update: How much was raised & what’s happening next year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

March of Dimes helps families impacted by pre-mature births and birth defects. Recently the Fox 17 crew took part in their fundraising event, March for Babies.

Melissa Peterson from March of Dimes gave an update about how much money was raised for the event, as well as introduced our co-host for the day: Kylie.

Kylie was the winner of our March of Dimes Kid Host contest, where whichever team raised the most money for the organization got to help Leigh Ann and Todd host the show for a day.

To learn more about March of Dimes, head to marchofdimes.org.