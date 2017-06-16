More thunderstorms likely this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN -- A few garden variety thunderstorms with plenty of lightning and locally heavy rain impacted parts of West Michigan this morning. The Grand Rapids Airport picked up just under a quarter inch of rainfall with these storms. Heading into the weekend, more storms are likely -- and a few of them could be severe on Saturday night. In fact, the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has issued a Slight Risk for severe weather from late Saturday afternoon into Saturday night:

The main time frame for severe weather will occur from around 6 PM Saturday evening through 3 AM Sunday morning. Future Track HD shows a cluster of storms moving through after midnight Saturday night:

Wind gusts of 60 mph or higher and one inch diameter hail will be the primary threats with any severe storms that develop.

After sunrise on Sunday (which is, of course, Father's day) a few lingering showers are still possible. The afternoon, however, looks rain-free and somewhat cooler with highs around 80°.

Temperatures will drop a little more on Monday and Tuesday, with lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s. The heat and humidity will return by Thursday with another chance of showers and thunderstorms.