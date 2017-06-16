Morning Buzz: Uber now available to Lakeshore cities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Uber is making its way to cities along the Lakeshore!

Passengers can now get a ride in lots of cities in West Michigan including Benton Harbor, Grand Haven, Holland, Muskegon, New Buffalo, Saugatuck, South Haven and St. Joseph.

Get a discount of up to $15 on the first ride by using the code LAKEMI17.

2. The University of Michigan just made a huge announcement; they’re going to offer free tuition to certain in-state students.

Those whose parents make less than $65,000 a year will qualify.

It’s part of a plan called the “Go Blue Guarantee” to get more people to attend the school.

The program will cover up to four years, but won’t cover room and board.

The average cost of tuition for an in-state student is a little more than $7,500 a year. The new program will launch January 1, 2018.

3. The city of Grand Rapids is celebrating the Grand Rapids Griffins for their recent Calder Cup victory with a parade.

On Tuesday night, the Griffins beat the Syracuse Crunch on home ice, winning their second title since 2013.

The parade starts at 4 p.m. at Van Andel Arena, and ends at Rosa Parks Circle, where people can watch highlights of the winning game.

Organizers will also give away 2,500 championship t-shirts during the celebration.

4. Hudsonville Ice Cream announced a new flavor honoring Detroit.

They previously held a contest looking for recipes inspired by Detroit. After weeks of deliberation and thousands of entries, the winner was the “Comeback Cooler.”

The winning flavor is inspired by the Michigan beverage: Vernor’s Ginger Ale.

Hudsonville Ice Cream is currently working to perfect the flavor, which is vanilla based with hints of ginger.

The new flavor will be available for purchase in the fall.

5. A daredevil recently performed a scary stunt over Niagara Falls, she hung on to a helicopter with her teeth.

On Thursday, Eren Dira Wallenda hung from a hoop that was attached to the helicopter 300 feet above the falls.

The 36-year-old mother of three spent about eight minutes of the 10 minute stunt hovering over the falls.

Her stunt came on the fifth anniversary of her husband, Nick Wallenda, televised high-wire walk over the falls.