Police arrest man with knife outside UK Parliament

Posted 7:56 AM, June 16, 2017

(Photo credit should read DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images)

LONDON (AP) — London police said Friday a man with a knife has been arrested near the House of Commons in London. There were no injuries and the incident is not thought to be terror-related.

Friday’s incident comes three months after a man barreled his car into pedestrians on nearby Westminster Bridge, fatally injuring four people, and then charged into a Parliament courtyard where he stabbed a police officer to death. The attacker was killed by police gunfire.

In Friday’s case, security of the perimeter did not appear to be breached.

Police said a man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of possessing a knife.

