Police searching for missing 54-year-old man

GRANT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 54-year-old man.

Michigan State Police tell FOX 17 they are in the process of trying to locate Terry Glenn Watts. He was last seen in the area of Spruce Street in Grant Township. They believe Watts left his home in the area around 10 p.m..

Police say Watts was last seen wearing a green t-shirt, gray shorts, flip-flops and socks. He has several medical conditions and is currently without his medication.

If you have any information that could help locate Mr Watts, please contact Newaygo County Central Dispatch at -231-689-5288.