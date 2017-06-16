Saladworks introduces two, new summer dishes

Posted 9:45 AM, June 16, 2017, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.-- Looking for a lighter meal? Saladworks introduces us to two, new salad dishes, packed with flavor, for summer.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s