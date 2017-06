Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST LANSING, Mich -- Top-ranked Traverse City St. Francis scored an unearned run in the top of the 8th innings to beat Schoolcraft 3-2 in a division 3 baseball state semifinal game Friday at Michigan State University.

The Eagles left the bases loaded in the 5th and 7th innings.

The Gladiators will play Madison Heights Bishop Foley in the state championship game Saturday at 2:30 p.m.