Snyder heads to Europe in bid to boost trade, lure business

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Rick Snyder is using a trade trip to Europe to boost trade relationships and lure businesses to Michigan.

Snyder will travel to several countries to meet with government, automotive and other business leaders to show what types of opportunities Michigan can offer. His weeklong jaunt starts Saturday and takes him to France, Germany and Italy.

The Republican governor touts the state’s leadership in automotive research and design on such trips. This marks his administration’s fifth visit to Europe, and other destinations have included China, Japan and Mexico.

Also attending are Macomb and Oakland County officials and Michigan Economic Development Corp. and Automation Alley representatives.