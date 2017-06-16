Trump acknowledges he’s being investigated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he is being investigated for firing FBI Director James Comey by the man who told him to do it.
In his latest tweet, the president seemed to confirm he is under investigation for possible obstruction of justice. It wasn’t clear whether he was basing his tweet on direct knowledge or on media reports.
The president wrote, “I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director! Witch Hunt.”
Trump may be referring to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who in a memo to Trump raised concerns over Comey’s performance. But Robert Mueller has been appointed special counsel to investigate Russian involvement in the 2016 presidential election and possible collusion with the Trump campaign.
There has been no indication that Mueller told Trump to fire Comey.
6 comments
Chris
If your told to jump off a bridge do you do it? Don’t answer millennials.
Old Bob
This all seem like such a waste of the tax’s payers money.
Laughing Out Loud
This investigation farce has materialized into a kangaroo court—and I’m tuning out. The swamp has human trafficking at its core, and the players in this disgusting game will do anything to maintain their plastic paradise. I’m not laughing now.
steve
Trump’s been in office for about 140 days, and this makes about the 140th scandal. Give it a break, Dems. All this is doing is driving more people to the right, and you’re too damn stupid or naive to see it.
George
Good, now Fire #45. 45 is killing the county.
rory
-1 George