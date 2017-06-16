Two arrested after police discover them squatting in residence

PAW PAW, Mich. — Van Buren County Deputies responded to a blight issue in the 31000 block of Red Arrow Highway in Paw Paw when they discovered two squatters in a residence.

After running a check, it was discovered that both the 43-year-old female and the 17-year-old male had warrants out for their arrests.

While questioning the female suspect, officers placed the male suspect, Blaine Steven Michaels, in the back of a squad car. Michaels proceeded to kick out a back window and led police on a foot pursuit before he was again apprehended.

The teen was arrested for his misdemeanor warrant. He now also faces charges for malicious destruction of police property and resisting and obstructing an officer.

Police also arrested the female suspect for her outstanding misdemeanor warrant.