Weekend Traffic: Ramps close in downtown Grand Rapids, I-94 lane closures

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Chances that you will encounter some form of road construction are really good this weekend, whether you're driving to and through downtown Grand Rapids or along I-94 in the Kalamazoo area. In both areas, there are weekend lane closures and ramp closures.

Downtown Grand Rapids

Ramps closed from Ionia Avenue to eastbound and westbound I-196 due to paving on Michigan Street until noon Sunday, June 18.

Detour: Use College Avenue on-ramps.

Ramps continue to be closed through Wednesday from eastbound and westbound I-196 to Ottawa Avenue for reconstruction of the ramps at Michigan Street.

US-131

Ramp closed from southbound US-131 to 14 Mile from Friday 9 a.m. to June 28.

Detour: Exit at 17 Mile, the ramp that previously was closed but reopened Thursday.

Intermittent lane closures on northbound and southbound US-131 between M-6 and 44th Street on Saturday and Sunday, June 17-18.

I-94