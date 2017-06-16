Weekend Traffic: Ramps close in downtown Grand Rapids, I-94 lane closures

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Chances that you will encounter some form of road construction are really good this weekend, whether you're driving to and through downtown Grand Rapids or along I-94 in the Kalamazoo area. In both areas, there are weekend lane closures and ramp closures.
Downtown Grand Rapids
- Ramps closed from Ionia Avenue to eastbound and westbound I-196 due to paving on Michigan Street until noon Sunday, June 18.
- Detour: Use College Avenue on-ramps.
- Ramps continue to be closed through Wednesday from eastbound and westbound I-196 to Ottawa Avenue for reconstruction of the ramps at Michigan Street.
US-131
- Ramp closed from southbound US-131 to 14 Mile from Friday 9 a.m. to June 28.
- Detour: Exit at 17 Mile, the ramp that previously was closed but reopened Thursday.
- Intermittent lane closures on northbound and southbound US-131 between M-6 and 44th Street on Saturday and Sunday, June 17-18.
I-94
- Lane and ramp closures on I-94.
- Left lane closed eastbound I-94 from 9th Street to Oakland Drive.
- Right lane closed westbound I-94 from Oakland Drive to 9th Street.
- Ramps closed to westbound I-94 from southbound and northbound US-131.
- All activity from Friday 10 p.m. to Monday 6 a.m., June 16-19.