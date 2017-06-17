2 men hospitalized after small plane crash in Berrien County

Posted 7:01 PM, June 17, 2017
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. — Police say two people were hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash Friday evening.

It happened around 7:20 p.m. at the Watervliet Municipal Airport in the 8500 block of Airport Drive in Watervliet Township.

According to the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department, the small plane was preparing to take off and did not gain enough altitude and crashed into a wooded area near the runway.

A 27-year-old Fruitport man and a 36-year-old man were reportedly able to get themselves out before being taken to the hospital.

 

