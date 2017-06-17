× 2 seriously hurt in another 3-vehicle Montcalm collision

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — The Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office responded to its second three-vehicle crash of the day Friday evening in Reynolds Township.

At 5:05 p.m. Friday, deputies were called to a three-car, personal injury crash at the intersection of Howard City-Edmore Road (M-46) and Edgar Road.

The investigation showed that a 2008 Subaru Outback was stopped at the stop sign on Edgar Road at Howard City-Edmore Road (M-46) and proceeded into the intersection to head westbound when it was struck by an eastbound 2002 Chevrolet Avalanche.

The near head-on collision pushed the Subaru into the path of a 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer headed westbound on Howard City-Edmore Road (M-46).

Joseph Hondalus, 56 , of Howard City was driving the Subaru. Both he and a female passenger were transported to Spectrum Hospital in Grand Rapids by the Montcalm County Emergency Medical Services for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Johnathan Little, 43, of Crystal was driving the Chevrolet Avalanche and sustained very minor injuries. He received treatment at the scene while a female passenger was not injured.

Christopher Conger, 37, of Big Rapids complained of pain but refused medical treatment.

The crash remains under investigation. All the occupants were properly belted and airbags deployed in each of the three vehicles.

In addition to Montcalm County EMS, the Howard City Fire Department and Michigan State Police assisted at the scene.