× Benefit ride Saturday for man after losing wife, home in fire

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The friends of a Rockford teacher, Alan Combs, are planning a special benefit ride Saturday to collect donations to get him back on his feet after losing his wife and his home in a fire back in early June.

His friends are asking for people to gather at Riverside Park, 2001 Monroe Ave NE, in Grand Rapids at 2 p.m. If you have a motorcycle you are asked to bring it for the ride but if you do not his friends say you can follow the group in your car.

The ride is free to participate but his friends are asking for attendees to donate to help get Combs back on his feet.

The event will end with a cookout at a friends house, 8830 Belding Road NE in Rockford. There will be hot dogs, chips and drinks all for $5 a plate.

Combs is a retired police officer turned substitute teacher for Rockford schools who has always helped others, but now the tables have turned. His wife, Beverly Combs, was killed in the house fire and police say that’s because of her medical condition she wasn’t able to make it out in time.

During Beverly’s memorial service, Rockford students lined up outside the funeral home to show their teacher he’s not alone.