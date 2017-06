Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. -- Cedar Springs Brewing Company is excited to expand its reach and host the city’s farmer’s market which happens every Thursday from 8 a.m. until noon.

You'll be able to find everything from local produce and meats to specialty beers, cheese and honey.

They are still looking for more vendors if you're interested.

The market is pet friendly and will go every Thursday from now until October.