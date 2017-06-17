Crews search for missing swimmer off Pere Marquette Beach

Posted 5:57 PM, June 17, 2017, by , Updated at 05:55PM, June 17, 2017

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The search continues for a swimmer who reportedly went missing in Lake Michigan off Pere Marquette Beach on Saturday.

The U.S. Coast Guard and county dive teams have all joined the search as of Saturday afternoon. The Coast Guard is also using a helicopter to search along the shoreline.

Muskegon Police Department Capt. Shawn Bride confirmed to FOX 17 that a 30-year-old man disappeared into the water around 3:40 p.m. after he was seen struggling just off shore.

This is a developing story.

