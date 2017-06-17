× Engineer to inspect collapsed deck that left 14 people hurt

PORT SHELDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities still were investigating a western Michigan deck collapse that injured more than a dozen people.

The Grand Haven Tribune reports that a structural engineer was expected to inspect the deck Friday at Weaver House in Port Sheldon Township, west of Grand Rapids.

At least 14 people were hurt Thursday evening at the renovated house that was built in 1902 and is rented out for events. The newspaper reports that 12 people were treated at the scene and two others have been released from a hospital.

Ottawa County Sheriff Steve Kempker has said about 25 people were on the back deck when it gave way in the middle and collapsed.

About 118 people were at the Weaver House for an event hosted by the North Ottawa Community Health System.