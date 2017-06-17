× GoFundMe set up for victim killed in I-94 crash with semi

PAW PAW, Mich. — A GoFundMe has been set up for the woman killed in an accident Thursday along westbound I-94 near Paw Paw.

Family and friends say Marjann Baade was a beloved mother, wife and daughter. “She was selfless and always went above and beyond to make sure her loved ones were cared for,” the GoFundMe page reads.

Michigan State Police say the crash happened after a semi-truck rear-ended Baade’s car in a construction zone near mile marker 63. The truck then hit three other vehicles before coming to a stop in the median.

Baade was reportedly a passenger in the first car that was hit and died in the crash. Police tell FOX 17 that there were six other people hospitalized with injuries in this crash.

A second crash was reported near the 66 mile marker at about 11:20 a.m. The 54-year-old driver of an SUV swerved to avoid a traffic back-up from the first crash, according to a release. He was hospitalized with injuries.

The GoFundMe page was set up with hopes to help collect donations for Baade’s ceremony and services.