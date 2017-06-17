Harbaugh talks up another European trip for Wolverines

ANN ARBOR, MI - APRIL 01: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines looks on prior to the Michigan Football Spring Game on April 1, 2016 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Jim Harbaugh is talking up another trip to Europe for his Michigan Wolverines.

Harbaugh told reporters Saturday that the team voted for London, Paris and Normandy, France, for next year’s trip. The Michigan football team went to Rome this offseason, but Harbaugh said he thought afterward about the possibility of going to multiple locales next time.

Harbaugh spoke during a break in a camp for high school quarterbacks.

The Michigan coach also said he wants to have Barack and Michelle Obama as honorary captains for a game this coming season. He said the Wolverines are in the process of officially asking the former President and First Lady

