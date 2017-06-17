Heavy rain this morning, severe storms possible tonight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN -- Thunderstorms have produced lightning and locally heavy rainfall, mainly along and north of I-196 in Ottawa and Kent counties and north of I-96 in eastern Kent and Ionia counties. These storms have produced some flooding concerns, especially in northeastern Ottawa and northwestern Kent counties where a Flood Advisory is in effect until early this afternoon:

This morning's showers and storms have been moving along a stationary front that is lined up from West Michigan back through northern Illinois and into Iowa:

Note in the above image the area of low pressure near Wichita, Kansas. This low will become better organized this morning and rapidly move to the northeast this afternoon and evening. This low will pull a cold front into the area tonight into tomorrow morning, with another round of showers and thunderstorms expected. In fact, most of us are in a Slight Risk for severe weather tonight:

Wind gusts of 60 mph or higher, along with hail up to an inch in diameter are the main threat with any storms that move through tonight. And according to Future Track HD, some severe storms could move through in the wee hours of the morning tomorrow:

A few lingering showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder are possible up until around 11 AM on Father's Day. However, drier air will move in behind that cold front and skies should partially clear tomorrow afternoon:

Cooler weather is expected Monday through Wednesday. Some showers are possible on Tuesday, otherwise it looks fairly dry. More warm, humid air is expected on Thursday and Friday with a chance of storms returning.