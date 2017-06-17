Man arrested in Battle Creek shooting, one injured

BATTLE CREEK, Mich.  — A Battle Creek man is behind bars after allegedly shooting a man in the parking lot of a liquor store early Saturday morning.

Police say the victim, only described as a 45-year-old man, was shot three times in his right leg outside the Liberty Mart C-Store , 629 Capital SW.

The victim is said to be in good condition.

About four hours after the shooting, police caught up with the suspect, described as a 25-year-old Battle Creek man.
No names have been released.

