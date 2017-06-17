× Missing Fitzgerald sailors found in flooded compartments

(CNN) — The US Navy said Saturday that “a number” of missing sailors on the USS Fitzgerald were found in flooded berthing compartments.

After the guided-missile destroyer collided with a container ship on Friday, the Navy said seven sailors were missing. “The families are being notified and being provided the support they need during this difficult time.”

The names of the sailors will be released after all notifications are made,” the Navy’s 7th Fleet said in Saturday’s statement.