Missing Fitzgerald sailors found in flooded compartments

SEA OF JAPAN - JUNE 1: In this handout provided by the U.S. Navy, The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group, including the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), operate with the Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group including, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force ships in the western Pacific region June 1, 2017. The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and U.S. Navy forces routinely train together to improve interoperability and readiness to provide stability and security for the Indo-Asia Pacific region. (Photo by U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Z.A. Landers/U.S. Navy via Getty Images
(CNN) — The US Navy said Saturday that “a number” of missing sailors on the USS Fitzgerald were found in flooded berthing compartments.
After the guided-missile destroyer collided with a container ship on Friday, the Navy said seven sailors were missing. “The families are being notified and being provided the support they need during this difficult time.”
The names of the sailors will be released after all notifications are made,” the Navy’s 7th Fleet said in Saturday’s statement.
1 Comment
Old Bob
If the Trump name was connected in any way to either of these ships there would already be a congressional investigation started. Let two nobody’s run two ships together in open water killing US Navy personal and causing over a million dollars damage to a US Navy ship and their only comment is they are looking into it. What a laugh