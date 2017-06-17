Man stumbles into pharmacy after being shot

Posted 1:42 PM, June 17, 2017, by , Updated at 02:03PM, June 17, 2017

WYOMING, Mich. — Wyoming police are investigating a shooting on the city’s southeast side at midday Saturday.

The Wyoming Police Department told FOX 17 that shortly after noon, a male gunshot victim stumbled into the Walgreens store at 4425 S. Division Ave., near the intersection of South Division and 44th Street Southeast, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police do not know where the man was when he was shot or how many times he had been shot, and are currently on the scene investigating.

They said nobody is currently in custody for the shooting.

The incident remains under investigation by the Wyoming Police Department.

