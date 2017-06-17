Search continues for suspect who sparked Wyoming standoff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WYOMING, Mich. — Four people were questioned by police and released following an hours-long standoff linked to an earlier shooting on the city's southeast side Saturday afternoon.

Shortly after noon, a 27-year-old man who'd been shot stumbled into the Walgreens store at 4425 S. Division Ave., near the intersection of South Division and 44th Street Southeast, according to Wyoming police.

As of early Saturday evening, the man remains in the hospital where he is listed in serious but stable condition, according to police, who say he is expected to survive after he was hit in the abdomen.

It is believed the man was shot at a commercial building less than block away at Division and Farnham Street SW. Police said the building houses three separate businesses including a recording studio.

Shortly after the man stumbled into the pharmacy, a standoff ensued at the location near Farnham Street SW where police believe the man was shot.

Police officers surrounded the building for roughly six hours trying to coax the four individuals inside to come out. Eventually, all four people gave themselves up to police.

Wyoming police Lt. Mark Easterly said all four individuals who were inside the building were taken into custody to be questioned, but their involvement in the shooting, if any, was not immediately clear.

"We don’t know if we have a shooter in custody or even who that is right now," Easterly told reporters on scene. “Right now they’re at the department headquarters and they’re being interviewed by our investigative division.”

The search continues as of Sunday morning. Anyone with information is being asked to call police.

The incident forced the closure of a busy stretch of Division Ave. between 44th and Montebello Street SW for most of the afternoon on Saturday.

“It’s sad because there’s a lot of people out here that are talking bad about the cops, but at the same time look what they’re doing, putting themselves at risk and trying to save other people," said Amber Dusendang, who lives nearby.

"It’s just unfortunate.”

No one was injured in the standoff.