Taste of Muskegon set to wrap up, Burning Foot Beer Fest just gearing up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON, Mich. -- Muskegon is the place to be for beer lovers this summer. Taste of Muskegon, wrapping up this evening, offers you the chance to sample area brews, while pitting local beer craftsman against each other in a competition.

Also keep your eyes open for the Burning Foot Beer fest tent. Ahead of their festival beginning August 26th at Pere Marquette, Burning Foot will have a booth at the final day of Taste of Muskegon at Hackley Park.

Tickets for Burning Foot Beer Festival will go on sale June 24th. Check out the interview above for more information.