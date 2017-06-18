Alcohol possible factor in deadly Barry Co. crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOPE TWP., Mich. -- A Hastings woman has died from her injuries after the driver of the car she was riding in lost control of his car, sending the vehicle into a swamp.

Deputies in Barry County say the crash happened Saturday night around 11:30 p.m. northbound on M-43 near Cloverdale Road.

The victim, identified as 29-year-old Camilia Ray, was trapped inside the partially submerged vehicle. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she died.

The driver of the car, only identified as a 23-year-old Hastings man, suffered minor injuries.

Deputies say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

No word on if the driver will face charges.