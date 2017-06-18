× Aspen Dental offering veterans free dental work

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A heads up to our veterans about a company with locations in West Michigan getting ready to do something pretty remarkable as a way to pay it forward.

Next Saturday, June 24 you can get dental work done for free at more than 450 Aspen Dental locations across the United States.

That includes the one here in Grand Rapids on 28th Street.

The event is all part of Aspen Dental’s Healthy Mouth Movement which is the largest oral health initiative for veterans.

The company says its research shows 1.2 million veterans are living without health insurance.

To make an appointment call 844-ASPENHMM.