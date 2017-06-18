Aspen Dental offering veterans free dental work

Posted 4:17 AM, June 18, 2017, by , Updated at 08:50AM, June 18, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A heads up to our veterans about a company with locations in West Michigan getting ready to do something pretty remarkable as a way to pay it forward.

Next Saturday, June 24 you can get dental work done for free at more than 450 Aspen Dental locations across the United States.

That includes the locations in Holland and in Grand Rapids on Alpine Avenue NW.

The event is all part of Aspen Dental’s Healthy Mouth Movement which is the largest oral health initiative for veterans.

The company says its research shows 1.2 million veterans are living without health insurance.

To make an appointment call 844-ASPENHMM.

2 comments

  • RG

    Saying 1.2 million veterans are living without health insurance is a little misleading. All veterans have access to VA heath care.The government doesn’t classify VA health benefits as insurance.

    Reply