Construction underway for Muskegon’s first public dog park

Posted 4:09 AM, June 18, 2017, by , Updated at 07:07AM, June 18, 2017

MUSKEGON, Mich. —  Muskegon’s first public dog park is now under construction.

The off-leash dog park at the corner of West Western Avenue and Shoreline Drive was made possible thanks to collaboration of funding from a number of groups.

The park is just less than an acre big and has fenced-in areas for both small and large dogs as well as an irrigated turf.

If all goes as planned the park is set to open in late summer or early fall.

We're told the Petsafe Bark Park is just one of seven projects now under construction in downtown Muskegon this summer.

Photo Gallery

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment