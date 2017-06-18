‘Don’t put it in your body’: New study warns against coconut oil

MILWAUKEE — A new study has found coconut oil may not be healthy after all. At least, according to the American Heart Association.

The AHA recently issued a report advising against its use.

Coconut oil has become widely popular as a superfood, and is often used in lieu of other oils, especially among those following Paleo diets.

But researchers said they don’t see any benefits in using coconut oil vs. other saturated fats like beef fat or butter.

Data shows coconut oil increased LDL or bad cholesterol in seven out of seven trials, which can increase cardiovascular risks.

Olive oil and vegetable oil may be better options.

One benefit the study did point out about coconut oil is that it’s a holy grail for hair and skin care.

The lead author for the study, Franks Sacks, said “you can put it on your body, but don’t put it in your body.”

