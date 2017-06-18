Grandville Softball State Runner-Up

Posted 1:05 AM, June 18, 2017, by

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- The Grandville girls softball team made it to their first state final since 1982 on Saturday, taking on Macomb Dakota. the Bulldogs stuck with them, but lost 4-3 in the 8th inning off of a wild pitch.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s