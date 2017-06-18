“I think its a wonderful tribute and testament to Andy”: 4th Annual K-9 Race is a success

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Law enforcement officers from across West Michigan were in Grand Rapids on Saturday morning for the 4th annual 'K-9 Race' at Riverside Park.

The race started in 2013 to honor Officer Andrew Rusticus. Rusticus worked with the Grand Rapids Police Department. He was training for an open K-9 handler position in 2012 when he passed away from a heart attack.

Local law enforcement officers who worked with Rusticus said the race was a special way to show support to their fallen friend and the family he left behind.

Also during the event, the foundation gave it's first-ever 'Andrew Rusticus Scholarship' to a student at Trinity Christian College.