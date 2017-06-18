Improving conditions on Father’s Day

WEST MICHIGAN — After yet another morning with locally heavy rainfall, Father’s Day afternoon looks partly cloudy, breezy, less humid, and somewhat cooler. We have a couple of cold fronts off to our west that will bring these changes. The first front will have the drier air with it, the second one will bring in a cooler airmass that will stay with us through the middle part of the week. Here is a look at where those fronts are as of this early morning writing:

A few showers along with a rumble of thunder are still possible through about noon today. Future Track HD, however, suggests dry conditions early this afternoon:

Winds will pick up out of the west/southwest this afternoon as well, gusting to 30 mph or higher at times. This will create choppy conditions on Lake Michigan:

The dry conditions will persist tomorrow, and the winds will relax somewhat. Showers, however, are possible again on Tuesday. Later this week, expect the warm and humid weather to return with highs in the lower 80s and showers and thunderstorms possible.

