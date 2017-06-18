Kalamazoo Christian Girls Soccer Runner-Up

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. -- Kalamazoo Christian and Lansing Christian girls soccer faced off on Saturday in the Division 2 state championship at Williamston High School. After a 1-1 overtime, the game would go to penalty kicks. Lansing Christian netting the final PK of the game to win 2-1.

