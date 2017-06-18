× “Let them inspire you to be a better person”: Great turnout for Lori’s Voice fundraiser

MARNE, Mich. – The biggest fundraiser of the year for the local non-profit ‘Lori’s Voice’, held it’s Walk For The Challenged Saturday at Berlin Raceway.

All the money raised will go to help children living with neuro-muscular and other degenerative diseases.

The event took advantage of the race track by letting children who may be in wheelchairs or stroller-bound to participate in the walk.

Lori, the woman behind ‘Lori’s Voice’ said this event is what the organization is all about. She also said she hopes these kids inspire and teach others to be better people.

Besides the walk, the event also had games, clowns, a bounce house, race cars and their drivers, and a yogurt truck.

To learn more about ‘Lori’s Voice’, visit their website: http://www.lorisvoice.org/