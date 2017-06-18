Vehicle hits pedestrians in London, police say ‘number of casualties’

Posted 8:31 PM, June 18, 2017, by , Updated at 08:43PM, June 18, 2017

CNN) — A vehicle hit pedestrians in London and there are “a number of casualties being worked on at the scene,” according to authorities.

London’s Metropolitan Police said officers were called just after midnight Sunday to an incident on Seven Sisters Road. “There has been one person arrested. Inquiries continue. More information will be released when confirmed,” police said.

London Ambulance tweeted: “We have sent a number of resources to an incident in Seven Sisters Road. More information will follow when we have it.”

