More arrests for 'X-Train' activities overnight in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Members of the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Operations Division addressed neighborhood concerns of cruising, also known as the “X-Train,” late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

Beginning at 11:47 p.m. Saturday, Kalamazoo Public Safety received several calls from residents in the 100 to 300 blocks of North Sage Street that vehicles and non-residents had taken over a parking lot there. Several residents complained about excessive noise and not being able to park at their residences due to the line of cars and people in the parking lot.

In response, a directed patrol targeting individuals involved in the X-Train was initiated.

As the line of vehicles moved from Sage Street to other areas of the city, enforcement action was taken. During the operation, which lasted several hours, the following occurred:

More than 20 citations were issued and seven vehicles were towed.

A stolen vehicle was recovered in the 1700 block of Union and the driver was arrested on several felony charges.

While officers were attempting to make contact with a vehicle at Ada and Westnedge, the driver immediately drove directly toward an officer, forcing the officer to jump out of the way. A brief vehicle pursuit occurred that ended in the 600 block of Elm Street. An occupant of that vehicle was in possession of a .38 caliber revolver and illegal drugs.

A 37-year-old male Kalamazoo resident was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon, felony firearm, felon in possession of a firearm and possession with intent to deliver controlled substances.

Several other citizens engaged in the X-Train were arrested on outstanding warrants, narcotics violations and driving offenses.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said it plans to continue strict enforcement to address neighborhood concerns regarding this type of activity. It said through this enforcement, it hopes to deter this type of activity that adversely impacts the quality of life for area residents.