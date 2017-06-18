Mother of murdered 4-year-old boy arrested in Wyoming
WYOMING, Mich. — The mother of a 4-year-old boy who died last week was arrested on unrelated charges Sunday.
Wyoming police say Sonja Hernandez, 29, was arrested on domestic charges. These charges are not connected directly with her son Giovanni Mejias’ death.
Giovanni was fond unresponsive Tuesday morning at a mobile home on N. Green Meadow Street SE. He was taken to the hospital where he later died. He and six other children were being watched by his mother’s boyfriend, Elis Nelson Ortiz-Nieves.
Last week, Ortiz-Nieves, 25, was arrested and charged with murder and first-degree child abuse. The Kent County medical examiner ruled Giovanni died from trauma to his abdomen, and that there were several older injuries found on him that were in various stages of healing. He’s due back in court June 28 for a probable cause conference.
More about Hernandez’s charges will be known after she’s arraigned, which police say might happen Monday.
3 comments
steve
Five days after her son was murdered, and she’s arrested on unrelated domestic charges? Either was, She’s heartless or brainless or both. Good Lord.
John doe
…or she did it… Her other kids have endured abuse from her. 9 years ago she threw her then infant son accross the room. Her cousin worked for cps, with gang ties… Should i say more?
Shiloh's Mom
Yet another of case where mandatory sterilization should take place. You abuse or murder your children; we as a society make damn sure you never have another kid. How many more times do these travesties have to happen before we get tough with these monsters? My heart just aches for this precious little boy whose life was cut short.