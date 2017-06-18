GRPD: Driver crashes twice before assaulting officer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police say a driver was taken into custody after crashing and allegedly assaulting an officer.

It happened on Sunday around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of Lake Michigan Drive and Covell Avenue in Grand Rapids.

Police say the driver crashed into another vehicle before crashing into a power pole. The driver then reportedly assaulted the officer on scene.

The officer received medical treatment on scene and wasn’t seriously hurt.

The incidents remain under investigation.