GRPD: Driver crashes twice before assaulting officer

Posted 10:43 PM, June 18, 2017, by , Updated at 11:23PM, June 18, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police say a driver was taken into custody after crashing  and allegedly assaulting an officer.

It happened on Sunday around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of Lake Michigan Drive  and Covell Avenue in Grand Rapids.

Police say the driver crashed into another vehicle before crashing into a power pole. The driver then reportedly assaulted the officer on scene.

The officer received medical treatment on scene and wasn’t seriously hurt.

The incidents remain under investigation.

1 Comment

  • steve

    That’s stupid times three. He hit the other car, then hit the power pole and then hit the cop. Three screw ups, and none of them cheap. Oh, then down the road his insurance carrier might contact him.

