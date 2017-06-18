Thompson leads by 1 after 3rd round of Mejier LPGA Classic

2015 champion Lexi Thompson made 4 birdies on the back 9 and shot 64, she leads by 1 shot at -15.
Brooke Henderson who led after each of the 1st two rounds shot 67 and is part of a group one shot back at -14.
Jenny Shin who has her first top 10 this year in her last start two weeks ago at the ShopRite Classic shot a 6 under 63 and is also -14.
Lee-Anne Pace had the round of the day carding an 8 under 61, which does not count as the course record because the course played as a par 69 today. Pace is also -14, her best finish this year is tied 28th last week at the Manulife Classic.
Tomorrow's final round starts at 8:09 a.m. with the final groups starting at 10:10 a.m..