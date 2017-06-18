Thompson leads by 1 after 3rd round of Mejier LPGA Classic

BELMONT, Mich -- The rains came in at Blythefield Country Club pushing the 3rd round tee times back two hour. The 5th hole had so much water that the tees had to be moved forward and the hole that is normally a par 5, played as a par 3, meaning the course played as a par 69 instead of 71.

2015 champion Lexi Thompson made 4 birdies on the back 9 and shot 64, she leads by 1 shot at -15.

Brooke Henderson who led after each of the 1st two rounds shot 67 and is part of a group one shot back at -14.

Jenny Shin who has her first top 10 this year in her last start two weeks ago at the ShopRite Classic shot a 6 under 63 and is also -14.

Lee-Anne Pace had the round of the day carding an 8 under 61, which does not count as the course record because the course played as a par 69 today. Pace is also -14, her best finish this year is tied 28th last week at the Manulife Classic.

Tomorrow's final round starts at 8:09 a.m. with the final groups starting at 10:10 a.m..

