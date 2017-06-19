× Four people stop to help woman in fiery crash

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — At approximately 5:40 p.m. on Sunday police were dispatched to the report of a car crash with an unconscious driver. Officers were later advised that the vehicle was on fire.

Officials arrived to find four good Samaritans assisting the 26-year-old female driver from her vehicle.

Upon further investigation, it was discovered that the driver from Big Rapids left the roadway on 230th Avenue near 21 Mile in Green Township and struck multiple trees.

The 26-year-old was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police believe alcohol was a factor in this crash.