Grand Haven HS to add manufacturing skills to curriculum

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. – Students at Grand Haven High School will have a new manufacturing education program.

Shape Corporation, a global automotive supplier, and the SME Education Foundation made the announcement Monday. The company is making a $300,000 investment.

Officials at Shape say they are seeing a resurgence of interest in manufacturing careers, but there is a significant talent gap with new graduates. This program could help with that.

The program will begin in the 2018 school year.