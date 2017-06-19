Grand Haven HS to add manufacturing skills to curriculum
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. – Students at Grand Haven High School will have a new manufacturing education program.
Shape Corporation, a global automotive supplier, and the SME Education Foundation made the announcement Monday. The company is making a $300,000 investment.
Officials at Shape say they are seeing a resurgence of interest in manufacturing careers, but there is a significant talent gap with new graduates. This program could help with that.
The program will begin in the 2018 school year.
43.063073 -86.228386