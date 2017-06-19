Grand Haven HS to add manufacturing skills to curriculum

Posted 3:55 PM, June 19, 2017, by

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. – Students at Grand Haven High School will have a new manufacturing education program.

Shape Corporation, a global automotive supplier, and the SME Education Foundation made the announcement Monday.  The company is making a $300,000 investment.

Officials at Shape say they are seeing a resurgence of interest in manufacturing careers, but there is a significant talent gap with new graduates. This program could help with that.

The program will begin in the 2018 school year.

 

